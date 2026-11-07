Trump Participates In Diwali Celebration At White House

President Donald Trump participated in a Diwali celebration at the White House on Friday.

India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra was among those present at the Oval Office for the celebration. The tradition of having a Diwali celebration was started by President George W Bush in 2003.

Earlier, the ceremonies were mostly held in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in the presence of Indian American community members and Indian diplomats.

In 2009, President Barack Obama became the first president to light a diya (lamp) at the White House, during a ceremony in the East Room.

Since then, lamp-lighting ceremonies have been held in various locations in the White House, including the Oval Office and the Roosevelt Room.

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