TikTok-To-OnlyFans Pipeline: How The App Is Luring Young Women Into Sex Industry

TikTok is facing scrutiny after a recent report claimed that the short video platform was drawing young women and teenage girls towards the online sex industry. The 'TikTok-to-OnlyFans pipeline' study was conducted by researchers from Cease (Centre to End All Sexual Exploitation) in the UK and Collective Shout in Australia, who spent months scrolling through posts of key "sexfluencers" and following the recommendations offered up by TikTok's algorithm.

Though mentioning OnlyFans or directly linking the platform from TikTok is prohibited, such accounts often use emojis, euphemisms and crude gestures to indicate that adult content is available for sale elsewhere.

The report analysed how hints about adult content were hidden in the viral TikToks that showed these creators filming their Get Ready With Me (GRWM) posts. To game the content moderation system, some performers were spotted using the word "corn" instead of "porn" while others added a corn emoji alongside a star emoji, according to a report in The Guardian.

In some of the viral posts, the OnlyFans performers told the followers about the money they had earned selling sexual content. The adult platform was presented as a way out of poverty and unemployment, in a sort of twisted take on the rags-to-riches story.

"One of the most pervasive messages across these posts is that selling sexual services on OnlyFans gives you a fabulous life, a life filled with freedom, fun, friendship and lots of money,” the report highlighted.

Responding to the report, a TikTok spokesperson told the outlet: "TikTok strictly prohibits the sharing or showing of sexual content and we use advanced technologies to enforce our community guidelines. In addition, our systems are designed to prevent age-inappropriate content from reaching teens."

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TikTok Employees Issue Warning

Last month, an NPR report detailed federal court depositions from March 2026 that revealed TikTok employees repeatedly warning management about severe child safety risks. Staffers raised alarms internally regarding exposure to suicide content and the sexual exploitation of minors.

Employees expressed frustration that the company profited from "transactional sexual content," where viewers could pay to access streams featuring minors, creating potential financial crime concerns for the platform.

Additionally, the company refused to conduct surveys to assess the ages of its users, as it would have meant presenting the findings to the Federal Trade Commission.