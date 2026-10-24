Texas University Professor Turns Into Drug Lord, Sentenced To 40 Years In Prison For Pushing 'Pink Flamingo' Fentanyl

Life imitates art, and for a Texas university professor, it transformed him into a real-life Walter White. Mirroring the plot of Breaking Bad, Daniel Taylor turned away from academia to build an illicit drug empire using his expertise. On Friday (Oct 23), 51-year-old Taylor was sentenced to 40 years in prison for manufacturing and distributing fentanyl, including a distinctive pink-colored mixture branded as "pink flamingo."

US District Judge James Wesley Hendrix handed the sentence after Taylor, a former assistant professor of supply chain management at Texas Tech (Rawls) College of Business, was charged by the Department of Justice (DoJ) in February. Five months later, Taylor pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

“Daniel Taylor earned every year of his 40-year sentence. Taylor targeted and preyed on vulnerable women, enlisted some of them to help his drug supply chain, branded his poison as if it were a product sold off a shelf and showed a shocking disregard for human life," said US Attorney Ryan Raybould.

As per Raybould, Taylor used the fentanyl to drug prostitutes “to fuel his own sexual desires." He also admitted in court documents that his knowledge of supply chain management helped him carry out the fentanyl distribution.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said Taylor exploited his position to engage in the distribution of one of the deadliest drugs that has caused a widespread public health and safety emergency across the US.

“While he should have been helping shape the futures of young Americans, he was instead distributing a deadly poison that has devastated families across this country," said DEA Special Agent in Charge Joseph B. Tucker.

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Taylor's Criminal Enterprise

DEA began investigating Taylor in June 2025 upon receiving information that a Texas Tech professor named "Dan" was distributing fentanyl. In January, agents observed Taylor meet with one of his distributors in a convenience store parking lot shortly before a passenger in the same vehicle overdosed and required emergency hospitalisation.

"During subsequent operations, agents executed search warrants and recovered fentanyl, bromazolam, methamphetamine, cocaine base, ketamine, and MDMA," the attorney's office said.

The officers also found a heat sealing and packaging station, pink envelopes, flamingo stickers, and a handwritten recipe outlining the formula for “pink flamingo."

Messages obtained from Taylor's phone showed him instructing associates to move drug discussions to encrypted applications and delete messages. Taylor referred to the women collectively as his “flamingos.”