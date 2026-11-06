Telangana Student Missing After Going For A Walk In Boston, Family Seeks Help

A 23-year-old student from Telangana has gone missing in Boston, United States. A native of Shabdullapuram village in Kanagal Mandal of Nalgonda district, Sreeja Reddy had travelled to the United States a year and half back to pursue higher education and was also working part-time.

Reddy was last seen on November 2 after leaving her room for a walk. Her mobile phone has also remained switched off since then.

Sreeja's father Koyya Yadagiri Reddy said they had not heard from her since she went missing and that the family were waiting anxiously for her return.

"She left for the US one and a half years ago for higher education. She had come to India recently, stayed with us for 1 month and then went back. On that day, she went to college, came back to her room and later went out for a walk. She went missing after walking for 1 km. Her phone was also switched off. A complaint was registered," Sreeja's father said.

Police said that Sreeja's last available location was near her room and that the college was informed about it too.

Reddy said that the police confirmed that Sreeja might be nearby and will be back to her room since her last available location was just half a kilometre from there.

"Her college was also informed about her going missing. It's been five days since she went missing", her father said.

The police are working to find Sreeja and urged anyone with information to come forward to help the family.

"The Boston Police Department is actively working to locate Sreeja Koya and urges anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call 911 or contact District C-11 (Dorchester) Detectives at (617) 343-4335," the police statement said.

(With inputs from ANI)