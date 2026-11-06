Teen Girl Kidnapped For 500 Days Rescued After Playing Among Us To Alert Another Child

A teenager missing for over 500 days has been found after she used the online video game Among Us to inform one of the players about her kidnapping. Utah-based Kylie Arellano, who was 15 when she went missing, had been held captive for nearly 18 months by 39-year-old Adam Hunter Harmel, who had transported her to his Huntington, Oregon home.

Arellano was kept in the basement by Harmel, who repeatedly engaged in violent behaviour by hitting the teenager and preventing her from leaving the house, according to a report in Newsweek. He kept a knife beneath his pillow and made the teenager sleep against the wall so he could not escape.

As per the US Department of Justice, Harmel made contact with Arellano online in May 2025. He claimed to have a disability affecting his hips and allegedly offered her money to travel to Oregon. On May 29, he drove to Perry, Utah, to collect Arellano, who got in his car. He immediately threw her phone into a river in Logan Canyon before heading to his Huntington place.

Once there, Arellano was banished to the basement. He eventually gave her a phone without cellular data, meaning she could only access the internet through Wi-Fi.

Once connected to the internet, Arellano started playing Among Us, a multiplayer online game that shot to popularity during the pandemic. Players attempt to fix a broken spaceship while secret traitors try to kill the faithful crew members and sabotage the ship. The players must try to deduce who is fighting against them by voting.

In mid-October, she started speaking to another child playing the game. After their conversation moved to another social media platform, Arelano revealed that she was being held at Harmel's home. She also believed that the police had stopped looking for her.

The other child's mother took the issue seriously and alerted the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which arranged to monitor a video call with Arellano on November 1. During the call, she shared her ordeal of meeting Harmel and the subsequent kidnapping.

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On the very same day, Oregon State Police and federal agents rescued the teenager and took her for medical treatment. Meanwhile, Harmel was taken into custody after being apprehended during a traffic stop. The authorities also recovered items from his home that supported parts of Arellano's account.

"Tonight, local police in Oregon brought a minor who had been missing for a year and a half to safety, acting on information provided by our FBI Salt Lake City Field Office," said FBI Director Kash Patel.

Harmel has been charged with allegedly transporting the teenager across state lines for the purpose of exploiting her.