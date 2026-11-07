Trump's New Chief Of Staff Once Criticised India Over Russian Oil, Trade

Stephen Miller, the architect of some of Donald Trump's toughest policies on immigration and domestic issues, has become the new White House Chief of Staff - shortly after the US President announced that his Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, will step down. The move came after the Republicans lost control of Congress in this week's midterm election.

The midterms rout reportedly raised questions about whether Trump's policies may have weakened his support among Indian Americans. The community had shown growing openness to the Republican Party during the 2024 Presidential campaign but not this time. Instead, there has been a growing 'Samosa Caucus' this election, with several Indian-American Democrats emerging as winners.

Miller, who was the White House Deputy Chief of Staff in Trump's second term, made several remarks criticising India - especially over its Russian oil imports and trade.

On Russian oil imports

In 2025, Miller said that India purchasing Russian oil was "not acceptable" and claimed India is tied with China in buying Russian crude, which he alleged helped "finance" Russia's war in Ukraine. He also accused India of imposing "massive tariffs" on American goods and "cheating" the US immigration system.

India, in response, had said that New Delhi would keep purchasing Russian oil despite the US threats.

Miller further pointed to trade imbalances and restrictions on US products, contributing to a backdrop where the US had imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Indian products.

Push for strict H-1B rules, immigration

As a primary architect of Trump's hardline policies, Miller had pushed him to restrict immigration and tighten rules around skilled foreign workers and H-1B visas.

Earlier this year, when a Border Patrol agent shot dead a US citizen, Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis, Miller called the victim a "domestic terrorist". After receiving massive backlash, Miller said the agents involved "may not have been following" protocol.

Acknowledging PM Modi-Trump relations

Miller, on the other hand, had acknowledged the value of Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's friendship, calling it a "tremendous relationship with India".

All about Stephen Miller

Miller, 41, was an early advocate for restricting immigration at a time when that was not a mainstream position in the Republican Party. He joined Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, then served as an adviser and speechwriter in his first 2017-2021 term. After Trump lost the 2020 election, Miller founded the conservative advocacy group America First Legal.

In Trump's second term, Miller was hired as the deputy chief of staff and homeland security adviser.

His wife, Katie Miller, is a conservative podcaster and former communications aide in Trump's first administration.

(With inputs from agencies)