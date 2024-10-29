Ship Carrying 20,000 Tonnes Of Explosives Dubbed The 'Floating Bomb' Allowed To Dock At UK Port

The MV Ruby, a Maltese-registered cargo ship, that had been drifting at sea for weeks, has finally been allowed to dock at the Norfolk port of Great Yarmouth in Britain. According to the BBC, the ship is carrying a staggering 20,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, a chemical commonly used in agricultural fertilizers. Due to the dangerous nature of its cargo and damage to the vessel, no port in Europe had granted it entry because of safety concerns. Dubbed the "floating bomb", Ruby's journey to Great Yarmouth was marked by delays, as it was anchored off the coast of Margate in Kent, awaiting repairs to its damaged hull and propeller.

When improperly stored or exposed to stressors like heat and pressure, ammonium nitrate can become highly unstable and explosive. Notably, ammonium nitrate was the same substance responsible for the catastrophic Beirut port explosion in August 2020 that claimed 200 lives, displaced 300,000 people, and inflicted 15 billion pounds in damage on the Lebanese capital.

However, Serenity Ship Management, the vessel's management company, reassured the public that the explosive chemicals on board the Ruby pose "no risk to the surrounding area in its present state."

Port director Richard Goffin said, ''The Port of Great Yarmouth can handle hazardous materials and the discharge and transhipment of such materials and cargo is common practice across our port group. Our team is well-versed in implementing rigorous safety protocols and we strictly adhere to all UK safety regulations and international maritime standards. Our role is to ensure that the MV Ruby is able to safely discharge and continue with its onward journey."

Notably, the cargo ship departed from Kandalaksha, a northern Russian porta and was headed to Las Palmas in the Canary Islands when it suffered damage. Though the ship is managed by Serenity Shipping based in the UAE, its Russian cargo has raised suspicions. Its stalled journey had also sparked concerns among governments that it could be a Trojan horse aimed at sabotaging vital shipping and port infrastructure. After being denied repairs in Norway and Lithuania due to concerns over its explosive cargo, the MV Ruby ultimately anchored in the English Channel.

The ship had initially stopped at Tromso, Norway, in early September for repairs, but media speculation surrounding the risks posed by its cargo led to its departure. Similarly, a Lithuanian repair yard refused to accommodate the vessel. Now docked at Great Yarmouth, the MV Ruby will offload its cargo onto another vessel, enabling it to undergo necessary repairs in a dry dock. Notably, the ship's ability to dock in Great Yarmouth without violating sanctions against Russia stems from its non-Russian ownership. Once transferred, the second vessel will continue to the cargo's final destination, believed to be in Africa.

Peel Ports, which operates the port at Great Yarmouth, could not confirm when the transfer of ammonium nitrate would be completed.

Ruby's owner and manager have said the fears about the "floating bomb," as it has been called by British media, are unfounded, Newsweek reported.