Rishi Sunak's Daughter Performs Kuchipudi At UK Event

Anoushka Sunak's performance was part of 'Rang'- International Kuchipudi Dance Festival 2022.

Anoushka Sunak, the daughter of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak performed Kuchipudi along with many children in London on Friday.

The nine-year-old's performance was part of 'Rang'- International Kuchipudi Dance Festival 2022, the largest inclusive inter-generational festival of this dance form in the UK.

Close to 100 artists between the age group of 4-85 years, including live musicians, elderly contemporary dance artists ( 65+ years performing group), a wheelchair dancer with learning disabilities, international bursary students from Natarang Group, Poland were part of the event.

Rishi Sunak is the 57th Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the first Indian-origin person to hold the office. He is married to Narayana Murthy, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. They have two daughters named Krishna and Anoushka Sunak.

Recently, Rishi Sunak gave an insight into how his wife and daughters are settling into life at 10 Downing Street. The Indian-origin former chancellor has overturned the norm by moving back into the smaller flat above 10 Downing Street, which is usually used as the home of the Chancellor of Exchequer.

In an interview with 'The Times', Mr Sunak revealed that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will be using the larger flat above No. 11 Downing Street as he would appreciate the extra space with three children and also that his daughters loved their old home on the famous street when he was the finance minister.

"We thought it would be nice for him [Hunt] to have that bit of extra space so I thought that was the right thing to do," Sunak told the newspaper.

"But also, that was our home for two and a half years. It's nice for us to come back to where we used to be, the kids know it, the kids love it. It was the home Nova [Sunak family labrador] first came to when we picked her up as a family," he said.

At 42, Mr Sunak is the youngest British Prime Minister in 200 years. He is the first Hindu in the highest office of state and has a Ganesha statue adorning his desk.

With inputs from PTI