Qatar, Saudi Want Peaceful Iran Deal, US Ready For Strikes If Needed: Trump

President Donald Trump told Reuters on Monday that Qatar and Saudi Arabia were eager for a peaceful solution on the Iran conflict but the United States was ready to resume military strikes if necessary.

Trump, who met Qatar's prime minister earlier on Monday, said "Qatar would rather see a peaceful solution" and "Saudi Arabia would rather see a peaceful solution" but "we're ready to go anytime we want" with strikes.

Trump though signaled he was in no rush to resume strikes, saying he was content with the US naval blockade against Iran in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We'll see where it goes," he said in a brief phone interview. "I'm prepared."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)