Protesters broke into a construction site for a new Microsoft data centre in Amsterdam on Friday, climbing a crane and setting off flares as demonstrations against the rapid expansion of such facilities spread across Europe.
The protest soon turned tense, with some demonstrators clashing with police. Dutch authorities later detained between 150 and 200 people on suspicion of trespassing.
The action was part of a wider campaign against large data centres, with activists in several European countries demanding a halt to new projects over concerns about their environmental and social costs.
⚠️ 🇺🇸 🧠 🇳🇱 Left Activists Storm Microsoft Data Center Site in Amsterdam to Block Super Intelligence Infrastructure On November 6, 2026, more than 100 protesters organized by the Dutch group Geef Tegengas, joined by Extinction Rebellion and pro-Palestine activists, broke into a Microsoft data center construction site in Amsterdam's Sloterdijk district, climbing fences and cranes while hanging banners opposing Super Intelligence and accusing the company of powering genocide. The action targeted a Pure Data Centres project on Plimsollweg, a 78-megawatt facility leased entirely to Microsoft and backed by investments exceeding $1 billion. Demonstrators cut through fencing, scaled scaffolding and a crane, released colored smoke and balloons, and displayed signs reading “fuck AI,” “Down with data centers,” and “Microsoft powers genocide.” Chants included calls to free Palestine. Organizers claimed several hundred entered the site, while Reuters witnesses counted around 100; police later intervened, using force in some confrontations, making arrests and clearing the area after one officer was lightly injured. Geef Tegengas, a climate and justice direct-action collective that has previously disrupted rail lines over alleged support for Israel, framed the protest around energy consumption, water use and local opposition. The same site faced earlier actions, including Extinction Rebellion incidents. Broader coordination under the “Stop Dirty Data Centres” coalition announced similar protests across 16 countries that weekend, demanding pauses in large-scale computing facilities needed for Super Intelligence development. Amsterdam authorities had previously restricted new data centers, yet this project proceeded under earlier approvals and size thresholds. Site owner Pure Data Centres urged protesters to leave safely and offered dialogue with local stakeholders. Microsoft stated it respected peaceful expression but opposed unlawful disruption. By afternoon, police had begun escorting remaining activists off the property. The episode highlights growing European resistance to the physical infrastructure supporting Super Intelligence advances, where environmental and geopolitical grievances converge to obstruct private construction. Such occupations of active building sites raise questions about enforcement of property rights and the practical costs of delaying computing capacity. Data centers remain essential for Super Intelligence workloads that drive productivity and security applications, yet the protests mixed resource concerns with explicit anti-Israel messaging. Mainstream reporting from Reuters and local Dutch outlets confirmed the breach, banner content and police response without evidence that construction will halt permanently. https://t.co/sgmRktGskU— Joe (@LTSmash420) November 6, 2026
'Nobody Needs It': Protesters Target Microsoft Site
Nathan Timmer, a member of the protest group Geef Tegengas, which translates as Push Back, told Dutch broadcaster AT5 that demonstrators had entered the site to prevent construction from moving forward.
"We don't want it to be built. Nobody needs it," Timmer said.
He also accused the growing data centre industry of supporting harmful uses of artificial intelligence and surveillance.
"The only thing this will be used for is AI slop. AI warfare, data surveillance and committing genocides. We don't want that," he added.
Timmer said the group would continue its protests until work on the facility was stopped.
Pro-Palestinian activists also took part in the demonstration. By late afternoon, police had begun escorting protesters away from the site, although some remained there, according to local media.
Microsoft acknowledged the demonstration and said it respected the right to peaceful protest.
"We understand that people feel strongly about the project, and we respect their right to express those views peacefully," a spokesperson said.
"However, we do not condone any actions that are unlawful or that put people's safety at risk."
Protests Spread Across 15 European Countries
The Amsterdam demonstration was one of several planned actions under the 'Stop Dirty Data Centres' campaign.
Dozens of grassroots and civil society groups are taking part in protests on Friday and Saturday across 15 European countries. These include Ireland, Poland, Denmark, Finland, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France and the UK.
Campaigners want governments to pause large-scale data centre projects until concerns over their impact on local communities and the environment are addressed.
In Germany, around a dozen people gathered outside a data centre on the outskirts of Berlin on Friday.
Protest spokeswoman Caro Weber said activists wanted to challenge the unchecked expansion of these facilities.
"We want to put a stop to this blind construction of data centers around Germany, regardless of any environmental concerns," she said.
"This is really, really dangerous for our future."
In Poland, around 100 protesters assembled outside parliament in Warsaw. They represented communities where new data centre projects are being planned.
Growing Concerns Over AI's Environmental Cost
Opposition to data centres has been growing as demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence increases. These facilities require enormous computing capacity and consume large amounts of electricity and water.
In Italy, the industry is expanding rapidly, but so is resistance from local communities. The strongest opposition has emerged in Lombardy, northern Italy, which is a major centre for the country's digital infrastructure.
Activists say construction is moving ahead faster than public consultations and environmental checks can keep up.
The protests also come days after the US midterm elections, which saw several Democratic candidates promise tougher action against data centre developments.
The scale of investment expected in the sector highlights why the issue is becoming increasingly contentious.
According to PwC's Global Data Centre Outlook 2026-50, Europe is projected to attract $5.6 trillion in cumulative data centre capital expenditure between 2026 and 2050. This would account for around 18 per cent of global investment.
The US is expected to attract an even larger share, with projected spending of $15.1 trillion over the same period.
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