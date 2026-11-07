Protesters Climb Crane, Set Off Flares At Microsoft Data Centre Site

Protesters broke into a construction site for a new Microsoft data centre in Amsterdam on Friday, climbing a crane and setting off flares as demonstrations against the rapid expansion of such facilities spread across Europe.

The protest soon turned tense, with some demonstrators clashing with police. Dutch authorities later detained between 150 and 200 people on suspicion of trespassing.

The action was part of a wider campaign against large data centres, with activists in several European countries demanding a halt to new projects over concerns about their environmental and social costs.

'Nobody Needs It': Protesters Target Microsoft Site

Nathan Timmer, a member of the protest group Geef Tegengas, which translates as Push Back, told Dutch broadcaster AT5 that demonstrators had entered the site to prevent construction from moving forward.

"We don't want it to be built. Nobody needs it," Timmer said.

He also accused the growing data centre industry of supporting harmful uses of artificial intelligence and surveillance.

"The only thing this will be used for is AI slop. AI warfare, data surveillance and committing genocides. We don't want that," he added.

Timmer said the group would continue its protests until work on the facility was stopped.

Pro-Palestinian activists also took part in the demonstration. By late afternoon, police had begun escorting protesters away from the site, although some remained there, according to local media.

Microsoft acknowledged the demonstration and said it respected the right to peaceful protest.

"We understand that people feel strongly about the project, and we respect their right to express those views peacefully," a spokesperson said.

"However, we do not condone any actions that are unlawful or that put people's safety at risk."

Protests Spread Across 15 European Countries

The Amsterdam demonstration was one of several planned actions under the 'Stop Dirty Data Centres' campaign.

Dozens of grassroots and civil society groups are taking part in protests on Friday and Saturday across 15 European countries. These include Ireland, Poland, Denmark, Finland, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, France and the UK.

Campaigners want governments to pause large-scale data centre projects until concerns over their impact on local communities and the environment are addressed.

In Germany, around a dozen people gathered outside a data centre on the outskirts of Berlin on Friday.

Protest spokeswoman Caro Weber said activists wanted to challenge the unchecked expansion of these facilities.

"We want to put a stop to this blind construction of data centers around Germany, regardless of any environmental concerns," she said.

"This is really, really dangerous for our future."

In Poland, around 100 protesters assembled outside parliament in Warsaw. They represented communities where new data centre projects are being planned.

Growing Concerns Over AI's Environmental Cost

Opposition to data centres has been growing as demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence increases. These facilities require enormous computing capacity and consume large amounts of electricity and water.

In Italy, the industry is expanding rapidly, but so is resistance from local communities. The strongest opposition has emerged in Lombardy, northern Italy, which is a major centre for the country's digital infrastructure.

Activists say construction is moving ahead faster than public consultations and environmental checks can keep up.

The protests also come days after the US midterm elections, which saw several Democratic candidates promise tougher action against data centre developments.

The scale of investment expected in the sector highlights why the issue is becoming increasingly contentious.

According to PwC's Global Data Centre Outlook 2026-50, Europe is projected to attract $5.6 trillion in cumulative data centre capital expenditure between 2026 and 2050. This would account for around 18 per cent of global investment.

The US is expected to attract an even larger share, with projected spending of $15.1 trillion over the same period.

