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Paraguay Vice President Sworn In As President, Vows Support For Banking Crisis Victims

Paraguayan senators on Friday appointed Vice President Pedro Alliana to lead the country after voting to impeach his predecessor Santiago Pena over a massive banking crisis.

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Paraguay Vice President Sworn In As President, Vows Support For Banking Crisis Victims
Pedro Alliana takes the oath of office as Interim President of Paraguay After Santiago Pena impeached.

Paraguayan senators on Friday appointed Vice President Pedro Alliana to lead the country after voting to impeach his predecessor Santiago Pena over a massive banking crisis.

Alliana, who will serve as president until 2028, promised not to "abandon" the millions of Ueno Bank depositors who lost access to their money after its takeover.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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