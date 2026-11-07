Paraguay Vice President Sworn In As President, Vows Support For Banking Crisis Victims

Paraguayan senators on Friday appointed Vice President Pedro Alliana to lead the country after voting to impeach his predecessor Santiago Pena over a massive banking crisis.

Alliana, who will serve as president until 2028, promised not to "abandon" the millions of Ueno Bank depositors who lost access to their money after its takeover.

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