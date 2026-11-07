Paraguay Ex-President Placed Under House Arrest After Impeachment

Paraguayan officials put former President Santiago Pena under house arrest on Friday, shortly after lawmakers impeached him amid a political and financial crisis triggered by the collapse of digital bank ueno.

Authorities said Pena would remain under house arrest while the public prosecutor's office determines the final charges against him.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside Pena's residence in Asuncion, while police maintained a security cordon around the property.

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