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Paraguay Ex-President Placed Under House Arrest After Impeachment

Paraguayan officials put former President Santiago Pena under house arrest on Friday, shortly after lawmakers impeached him amid a political and financial crisis triggered by the collapse of digital bank ueno.

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Paraguay Ex-President Placed Under House Arrest After Impeachment
Santiago Pena was impeached on Friday over his alleged involvement in a bank scandal.

 Paraguayan officials put former President Santiago Pena under house arrest on Friday, shortly after lawmakers impeached him amid a political and financial crisis triggered by the collapse of digital bank ueno.

Authorities said Pena would remain under house arrest while the public prosecutor's office determines the final charges against him.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside Pena's residence in Asuncion, while police maintained a security cordon around the property.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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