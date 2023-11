File photo

A bomb blast targeting police killed five people in northwest Pakistan on Friday, rescue and police officials said. The bomb was exploded close to a police patrol in Dera Ismail Khan city, police official Mohammad Adnan said.

Rescue official Aizaz Mehmood said five people were killed and another 21 suffered wounds.

