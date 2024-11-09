Oxford University Student Committed Suicide Due To 'Cancel Culture', Probe Finds

The suicide of a student at Oxford University has led to calls to review the 'cancel culture' prevalent in the elite institutions of the UK. Alexander Rogers (20), a third-year studying materials science at Corpus Christi College, took his own life in January earlier this year, after being 'ostracised' by his peers, according to a report in The Telegraph. Following two-day inquest proceedings at Oxford Coroner's Court, coroner Nicholas Graham concluded that the ostracisation "led him to form an intention to take his own life". The final report added that Rogers was "distraught" that his friends shunned him following an unreported allegation.

A former partner had alleged "discomfort over a sexual encounter" involving Rogers on January 11. Four days later, on January 15, a missing person's report was filed as Rogers wrote to friends, expressing "remorse for his actions and a belief that they were unintentional but unforgivable". His body was later pulled from the River Thames.

"While what we are dealing with here is in the interest of the public the family additionally has to carry the unique burden of grief, which is a heavy one. From what we have heard Alexander was an extremely able and popular young man and his passing is sad indeed," Graham added.

Dr Dominique Thompson, an independent consultant who investigated the case, stated that Rogers' exclusion from the college community was characteristic of a "pervasive cancel culture". She added that the allegation levelled caused a "pile-on" effect of students siding against Rogers because of an "unwritten" moral code to "do the right thing".

University taking action

Notably, the university was not aware of the cancel culture before the report and has since accepted its recommendations which "are being addressed with some diligence".

"Oxford University and Corpus Christi College extend our deepest sympathies to Alexander's family and everyone in our community who has been saddened by his tragic death," read a statement by the university.

"The College commissioned an independent review to identify all learning in this case with the aim of minimising the chance of such a tragic loss happening again," it added.

A prevention of future death report has also been sent to the Department of Education to consider the prevalence of "cancel culture" across higher education.

Roger's family said their priority was ensuring that the culture of social ostracisation is recognised so that similar tragedies can be prevented from reoccurring.