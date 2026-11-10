Ohio State Suspends Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity After Viral Video Shows Two Men Engulfed In Flames

Ohio State University has placed the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity chapter under interim suspension after a disturbing video circulated on social media showing two men catching fire during an apparent fraternity-related gathering over the weekend.

The shocking footage, which quickly attracted widespread attention online, appears to show one man sitting on the ground with his pants engulfed in flames. He subsequently gets up and collides with another man, causing the second individual's clothing to catch fire as well. Both men are seen struggling to extinguish the flames while people nearby rush to help.

According to a report by CNN, the incident appears to have taken place on Saturday in a neighbourhood near Ohio State University's campus, where several fraternity houses are located. The university confirmed that Sigma Alpha Epsilon had been placed on interim suspension while officials investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The New York Post, which also reported on the viral footage on November 10, described how the two men struggled as flames spread across their clothing. The video also appears to show several bystanders initially watching the incident before others step forward to help put out the fire. One individual can reportedly be seen attempting to use a fire extinguisher.

University Launches Investigation

Ohio State University spokesperson Benjamin Johnson described the incident as extremely concerning and confirmed that the individuals involved were receiving medical care.

The university has referred the matter to its police department and the Columbus Division of Police for further investigation. Officials have not publicly established the precise circumstances that led to the incident.

Columbus police said they were alerted to the circulating video on Sunday evening. According to police, no calls for emergency assistance were received from the location on Saturday, when the incident reportedly occurred.

Authorities are now working with the Columbus Division of Fire's Arson Unit and university officials to determine whether any criminal activity took place.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon Responds

Sigma Alpha Epsilon's national leadership has also acknowledged the incident and announced that it is conducting its own investigation in cooperation with university officials and local law enforcement.

National CEO Steve Mitchell said the organisation takes the matter seriously and expects its members to uphold its standards of conduct and accountability.

The fraternity has indicated that appropriate action will be taken against those responsible if violations are established through the investigation.

Questions Remain Over Circumstances of Incident

Despite the university's suspension announcement, several questions remain unanswered, including what caused the initial fire, why the two men caught fire and whether the incident was connected to any fraternity activity or hazing.

The university has not publicly confirmed whether the two individuals involved are students or members of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. Their identities and the full extent of their injuries have also not been officially disclosed in the reports cited here.

The incident has renewed concerns about student safety and accountability at university fraternity events, particularly as authorities work to establish exactly what happened.

For now, Sigma Alpha Epsilon remains under interim suspension as investigations by Ohio State University and local law enforcement continue.