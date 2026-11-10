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Nvidia Slips Amid CEO Probe, Microsoft Overtakes As World's 2nd-Most Valuable Firm

Shares of Microsoft were down 0.4 per cent at $543.25, while Nvidia lost more than 6 per cent and was last at around $167.11.

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Nvidia Slips Amid CEO Probe, Microsoft Overtakes As World's 2nd-Most Valuable Firm
Nvidia's shares fell on Tuesday

Microsoft overtook Nvidia as the world's second-most valuable company on Tuesday, as the chip giant's shares fell on uncertainty over the outlook for AI and an investigation into whether Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

Shares of Microsoft were down 0.4 per cent at $543.25, while Nvidia lost more than 6 per cent and was last at around $167.11.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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