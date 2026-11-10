Nvidia, Jensen Huang And China Espionage Controversy: A Timeline

Nvidia's journey from a niche video game graphics company to a $4.5 trillion AI powerhouse has made it indispensable to the global technology economy - and increasingly, US national security. Its chips power the artificial intelligence revolution, giving the company control of nearly 95 per cent of the global AI chip market. But the spotlight is now on its chief, Jensen Huang, amid allegations of a Chinese intelligence operation targeting him, an investigation involving a company linked to the case, and revelations about his personal life.

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Though China as denied espionage allegations and Nvidia board said in a statement that there's "no reason to believe that national security we compromised", an investigation is expected to reveal the truth.

Here's a timeline of Jensen Huang's AI work for the US and controversy around him:

October 2022: The United States government imposed ban on export of high-end advanced computing chips and technology.

March 2023: Alice Huang became managing director of Megaspeed International, as per a report from the Wall Street Journal. She resigned eight months later, in November 2023 - the same month when Megaspeed became part of Nvidia partnership programme.

2024: Alice met Jensen Huang at an Nvidia event, the Wall Street Journal said in a report. They were again seen together at Computex technology exhibition in Taipei in June 2024. A New York Times report claimed Megaspeed started buying advanced AI equipment around that period.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with Alice at company event in Taipei in 2024

Photo Credit: Reuters

US Launches Investigation Against Megaspeed: The NYT report further said that US Commerce Department launched a probe in late 2024 on suspicion that the company was helping China gain access to restricted Nvidia chips.

2025: Jensen Huang travelled to the US with his wife Lori to press on the US administration to allow Chinese companies to use Nvidia chips so that they don't rely on local alternatives.

Trump Looses Restrictions: The Mar-a-Lago meeting bore fruit as Trump loosened some restrictions on Nvidia chip sale to China. The US government allowed Nvidia to ship H200 chips to approved customers in China.

May 2025: Jensen Huang and Alice again seen together, this time at a group dinner in Taipei. Alice was spotted kissing Jenseng Huang on the cheek.

Alice Huang, the alleged Chinese spy, with Nvidia chief in May 2025.

Photo Credit: AFP

August 2025: A New York Times report said that Nvidia executives reached out to the US Commerce Department when it was investigating Megaspeed. Following this development, the Justice Department took over the probe and Trump was briefed by intelligence officials.

2026: US agencies said in a memo that Alice Huang had been recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to target Jensen Huang. In May, the Nvidia chief said in an address that China should not get its hands on the company's most advanced AI chips, such as Blackwell and Rubin, adding that US deserves "the first, the most and the best".

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In late October 2026, espionage allegations became public; in November, Nvidia chief admitted to infidelity and the company opened an investigation against him. On November 9, 2026, China rejected espionage allegations. Trump added that FBI is also looking into the matter.