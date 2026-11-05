North Korea Test Fires New Air-Defence Missile System

North Korea test-fired a newly designed air-defence missile system and staged a cruise missile strike drill on Wednesday, state media KCNA said on Thursday.

It said the air-defence test confirmed the technical specifications and reliability of the new materials and multiple guidance modes used by the missile, as well as the system's ability to identify and track targets.

A sub-unit of North Korea's long-range strategic cruise missile unit in the east also struck a virtual airport target in a drill on Wednesday, KCNA said.

The KCNA report appeared to confirm a South Korean Defence Ministry statement on Wednesday that Pyongyang fired multiple missiles towards the sea from the Sondok area on the east coast. It was the fourth North Korean weapons launch in a month.

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