New York Reports First Measles Death In 30 Years

A child died of measles in New York amid an ongoing outbreak in the state that has infected more than 170 people, the health department said Monday.

The death occurred in Lewis County, located in the northwestern part of the state, according to a joint press release from the county and state health departments. Health officials did not provide any more details of the death.

"This is New York's first measles-related death in 30 years, a devastating reminder of what's at stake when Washington deliberately erodes decades of progress in protecting Americans from preventable diseases," said Governor Kathy Hochul in a post on X.

It comes after neighboring Pennsylvania confirmed five deaths in an outbreak that has infected more than 1,430 people. The first deaths were called into question by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., sparking a political fight with Governor Josh Shapiro. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has only confirmed three of the deaths in a break from precedent while the agency works with an outside group of epidemiologists to determine the definition of a measles death.

The US is experiencing its largest measles outbreak in decades after vaccination rates have fallen below the level that protects immunocompromised people and others who cannot get a vaccine. The CDC has recorded 4,852 cases in 2026 in 45 states. The US is poised to lose its long-held measles elimination status in November if the country records continued transmission of one strain for more than 12 months.

In October, Hochul issued a state of emergency in response to the rising measles cases, freeing up resources for the state to respond quickly for testing and vaccinations. The state has recorded 178 measles cases as of Oct. 24, including eight cases in New York City.

The measles, mumps and rubella shot is 97% effective in preventing infection after two doses, according to the CDC. One to three infected people out of 1,000 people will die from measles, the public health agency says. Measles is a highly contagious disease that leads to flu-like symptoms and a distinct red rash that covers the body.

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