Man Fined For Forcing Quokka To Vape On Australian Island

A 29-year-old Australian man has been fined $200 after he forced a quokka to smoke a vape at the tourist hotspot of Rottnest Island, located 20 kilometres off the Perth coast. The image began circulating on social media this week, drawing outrage from users because of the heavy protections in place for the animal.

The image, believed to have been taken on Monday (Nov 2) prompted the authorities to search for the man. "Investigators tracked the image to a 29-year-old man, who was subsequently issued with a Rottnest Island Authority Infringement by police," a Western Australia (WA) Police spokesperson said.

WA Premier Roger Cook said he was "completely disgusted" by the "unacceptable" scene. "Any attempt to put quokkas at risk or harm them should be met with consequences," he was quoted as saying by news.com.au.

"Our quokkas are international drawcards for Western Australia and Rottnest Island because of their warm, welcoming nature," Cook said. He added that he hoped those involved would be held to account and that police were making inquiries.

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Rottnest Island is home to the world's largest population of quokkas. The name ‘Rottnest' comes from 17th-century Dutch explorers who considered the animals to be large rats and bestowed the island the name ‘Rat's Nest'.

While widely found on Rottnest, quokkas are considered vulnerable on the mainland, where they live largely in small populations on several islands off Western Australia.

"Quokka selfies" were central to a government tourism drive, and celebrities including tennis star Roger Federer and actor Chris Hemsworth have posed with the animals.

The incident comes in the backdrop of a separate case earlier this year in which two teenagers were charged with animal cruelty over an alleged video of a black swan being forced to inhale vape fumes. The two teens allegedly hit the swan on the head and made it inhale the fumes on an inflatable boat on a lake near Mandurah, south of Perth.