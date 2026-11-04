JD Vance Says Iran War "Reason" Why Republicans Lost US Midterm Elections

In a move to distance himself from the unpopular conflict, US Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday that the Iran War was responsible for widespread Republican losses in the 2026 midterm elections. In a social media post, he wrote, "The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night."

Vance cited data and polling indicating that many voters who backed Trump in 2024 abandoned Republicans at the ballot box due to frustration over the conflict.

He claimed that although the turnout in all the states were not "catastrophic" and Republican voters were showing up, they were voting for the opposition.

"The main problem is that many people who voted for Trump/Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026", he added.

He said that a pollster asked voters what would make them come back to the Republicans and there were four answers.

"End the war, focus on cost of living/inflation, put America first, change our relationship to Israel", Vance noted.

The Democratic wave in Tuesday's midterms has raised major questions over Vance's previous status as the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in the 2028 presidential election.