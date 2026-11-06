Vance Calls Out Iran War, Positions Himself As "Leader Of American Right": Report

US Vice-President JD Vance appears to be creating distance between himself and President Donald Trump after the Republican Party suffered a major defeat in the midterm elections.

Vance has blamed Trump's decision to go to war with Iran for the party's poor performance, and made a public intervention that was drafted without Trump's approval, The Telegraph reported, citing two sources.

However, the White House was informed about it beforehand, according to the report.

Vance chose to speak out against the Iran conflict and his remarks were a reminder that he had been right to oppose the war from the beginning, a source familiar with the vice president's thinking told The Telegraph.

"The reason we lost is the war," Vance wrote. "The president himself said so last night."

He further challenged those defending the decision to enter the conflict, saying, "If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next six years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest."

Vance's Move To Take On Republican Leadership

Vance's comments were not simply an attempt to explain the election defeat. They have also been seen as a move to position himself as a leading voice within the Republican Party, particularly among supporters of the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, according to the report.

Since the US launched its war against Iran on February 28, Vance has privately disagreed with Trump's decision to enter another foreign conflict. He had long been associated with the America First approach, which calls for the US to focus on its domestic interests rather than get involved in overseas wars.

"This was JD going out on his own, saying this was my case and I was right," a source familiar with his thinking told The Telegraph.

"Nobody has protested against that. JD came out on top and is now the leader of the American Right."

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Trump Faces Questions Over His Team

The election results have also put pressure on Trump and his administration. Sources close to the president told the publication that he is unhappy with the outcome, while his advisers are looking at ways to protect his position during the remaining two years of his term.

There are concerns that the White House could become increasingly isolated as Democrats gain greater control in Congress and push through legislation that Trump may have to either approve or veto.

A possible Cabinet reshuffle is also being discussed, with the president expected to look at officials whose loyalty may be in question.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who played a key role in the Iran war, is reportedly among those facing uncertainty over their positions.

Sergio Gor, the US ambassador to India, is also said to be under consideration for a senior role in the administration. One of the positions being discussed is White House chief of staff.

However, Vance's public criticism of the president has added another layer to the growing uncertainty within the administration.

One source familiar with the situation questioned why the vice-president had made his position public without first discussing it with Trump.

"He didn't run the tweet past the president," the source said.

"JD and his team are panicking because they understand that it is over. The whole thing is a farce. It's got to be run by him."

For Vance, speaking out against the war so soon after the defeat could be a calculated attempt to separate his political identity from Trump's before the debate over the party's future takes shape.

