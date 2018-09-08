Jack Ma Announces Retirement From Alibaba, To Reveal Succession Plan Soon

The New York Times had reported on Friday that Jack Ma will retire from the e-commerce company on Monday.

World | | Updated: September 08, 2018 18:59 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Jack Ma Announces Retirement From Alibaba, To Reveal Succession Plan Soon

Jack Ma was Alibaba's chief executive until 2013, when he stepped down to become chairman.

Beijing: 

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's co-founder Jack Ma will remain as executive chairman, and will unveil a succession strategy on Monday on his 54th birthday, South China Morning Post reported on Saturday, citing a company spokesman.

Ma will provide transition plans over a significant period of time, the spokesman was quoted as saying, adding that the succession strategy is part of a management plan 10 years in the making.

The New York Times reported on Friday that Ma will retire from the e-commerce company on Monday.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jack MaJack Ma AlibabaJack Ma retirement

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Yogendra YadavTamil NewsAero India 2019News in BanglaLive TVTrain StatusPNR StatusJio Phone 2Mi MobilesPrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersAsia Cup 2018Mi New PhonesBezel Less PhonesHot Deals

................................ Advertisement ................................