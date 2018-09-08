Jack Ma Announces Retirement From Alibaba, To Reveal Succession Plan Soon

Jack Ma was Alibaba's chief executive until 2013, when he stepped down to become chairman.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's co-founder Jack Ma will remain as executive chairman, and will unveil a succession strategy on Monday on his 54th birthday, South China Morning Post reported on Saturday, citing a company spokesman.

Ma will provide transition plans over a significant period of time, the spokesman was quoted as saying, adding that the succession strategy is part of a management plan 10 years in the making.

The New York Times reported on Friday that Ma will retire from the e-commerce company on Monday.

