"We Have To Finish A Job": Trump's Big Backing To Netanyahu Amid Iran War

US President Donald Trump has renewed his endorsement of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the upcoming national election in the Jewish nation, citing the US-Israel war against Iran as an example of "winning together". Taking to his Truth Social platform, the US President described Netanyahu as an "outstanding Warrior Prime Minister", claiming he needs time in office to finish the war against Iran they both started together.

"To the people of Israel, to those who haven't seen it, I am attaching the endorsement I gave one week ago to your Prime Minister, Bibi Netanyahu... When you go to the polls, please remember that Bibi has been an outstanding warrior prime minister," Trump wrote, referring to Netanyahu by his nickname.

He also praised their partnership, crediting Netanyahu for their joint military campaign against Iran, which, according to him, has severely weakened Tehran's military capabilities.

"As everyone is aware, including the enemy, Bibi and I have had a great relationship in winning together. I did the Venezuelan attack, one of the most successful military operations in history, but, before that, we did Operation Midnight Hammer, stopping the world's number-one state sponsor of terror from obtaining a nuclear weapon," Trump wrote.

"Then we did Operation Epic Fury, and Iran now has no navy, no air force, and both their military and economy are in shambles, including the fact that Iran's inflation is at 301 per cent. The Naval Blockade has precluded them from getting oil, and two levels of leadership, both military and otherwise, are gone."

Trump said Israel was called "the little Satan", with the United States being called "the big Satan", by people he called "very evil". The US leader, however, added that there can "no longer be the chant heard around the world of "Death to America, Death to Israel," and there won't be."

"Vote for Bibi Netanyahu for Prime Minister, we have to finish the job that we started," he wrote.

Trump-Netanyahu Ties

Netanyahu, 77, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, had waited for years for a US president who would agree to attack Iran. In Trump, 80, he found an ally who was willing to further his war goals. Since his first term, Trump has taken several major steps to back Israel, including moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, which most countries do not recognise as Israel's capital due to the dispute with the Palestinians.

But the American leader's latest show of support for the Jewish leader comes after months of reported differences over their war goal in Iran. Over the months, media reports have claimed that the US president was frustrated with Netanyahu for allegedly promising a quick victory against Tehran, a result that did not eventually materialise. The relationship also faced strains when Washington abruptly switched course in April and reached a ceasefire with Iran that is now in tatters.

Israel was wary that a deal between the sides could undermine its security. However, Trump went ahead with the endorsement despite open tensions involving top US officials. Vice President JD Vance has even issued stinging criticism of Israel over the Iran war, saying it has no friends other than the United States and needs to get in line with US policy.