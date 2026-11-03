Iran Warns US Of 'Unpredictable' Response, Sets 5 Conditions For Peace

Iran's top military commander has warned the United States that any fresh attack on the country will invite a response without "geographical limits".

Chief of Staff Major General Ali Abdollahi said Iran's military could target the material and non-material assets of its enemies, state broadcaster IRIB reported on Tuesday.

He also listed five conditions that Tehran says must be met to ensure lasting peace in the region. These include an end to fighting in Gaza and Lebanon, the removal of sanctions against Iran and compensation for damage caused by the wars.

Abdollahi also said Iran had become a "fourth center of global power" because of its control over the Strait of Hormuz and its ability to decide who can use the key waterway and under what rules.

Iran has earlier warned that it could target undersea cables in the Strait of Hormuz.

What Are Iran's 5 Conditions?

Abdollahi listed five demands that Iran considers necessary for lasting security.

First, Tehran wants an end to wars on all fronts, especially in Lebanon and Gaza. It has also rejected talks held under military threats.

Second, it wants all sanctions against Iran lifted and its frozen assets released.

Third, Iran is demanding compensation for damage caused by the wars. Abdollahi said his country considers itself a "creditor rather than a debtor".

Fourth, Tehran wants its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz recognised. It has also called for the US-led security system in the region to be replaced with what it calls a "Hormuz mechanism".

Finally, Iran wants guarantees that it will not face another military attack. It has called for regional countries to take charge of security arrangements.

'Ball Is Now In America's Court'

The warning comes amid tensions between Iran and the US following the war launched by Washington and Israel against Tehran on February 28.

Iran has repeatedly demanded that the US end its naval blockade and lift economic sanctions as part of any deal to end the conflict.

On Tuesday, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran had sent Washington a "firm and rational" response. He added that the US must now decide whether it wants to prevent another war.

"The countries of the region should know that, just as the Islamic Republic of Iran stands ready for battle with its finger on the trigger, it has also given the American side a powerful and rational response," he said in a televised speech. "The ball is now in America's court to prevent war."

Iran Says It Will Not Give In To US Threats

Ghalibaf also warned Washington against launching another military operation, saying Iran was fully prepared to defend itself.

Addressing Parliament on Tuesday, he said Iran's resistance had pushed Israel and the US into a difficult position.

"We maintain the highest level of defense readiness on the field and in the military arena; should Washington commit another strategic error, it should know that, this time, it will face a new war field and will seek an escape route more desperately than it does today," he added.

He warned that any fresh US attack would lead to an "unpredictable" response from Iran, with no geographical limits.

Ghalibaf said Iran would not surrender to American threats.