Iran Says Handed Trump "Political Defeat" In Washington After Midterms Rout

Iran's Security Chief Mohsen Rezai on Wednesday said that Tehran handed Trump a "strategic defeat" in battlefield and a "political defeat" in Washington after the Democratic Party seized control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in a historic blue wave during the 2026 midterm elections.

"The Iranian nation handed Trump a strategic defeat on the battlefield and in the Hormuz -- and a political defeat in Washington," Rezai said on X.

He said that the American people were bearing the brunt of the financial burden of the war.

"Anyone who takes on Iran will pay the price-from the battlefield to their own doorstep," he warned.

Tuesday's midterm election results saw Democrats take control of the US Congress, a shift heavily influenced by voter backlash against escalating living costs, tariff policies, and the economic strain of the US-Iran conflict.

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said that even though the midterms dealt a blow to Trump, Washington's policy towards Tehran will not shift.

"Those who still harbour even the slightest hope that the behaviour of the hegemonic system might change through partisan or factional shifts, or who imagine that making concessions to the United States can dissuade it from hostility towards the Iranian nation, are seriously mistaken," Khamenei said in a statement.

“Should such aggressions be repeated, the war's scope will become much wider,” Khamenei added.

US Vice President JD Vance also acknowledged that the Iran war contributed to the Republican losses in the midterm elections. In a social media post on X, he wrote that "the reason we lost is the war" as voter dissatisfaction and economic impacts drove supporters toward Democrats.