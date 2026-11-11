In Numbers, How Nvidia Became The King Of AI Compute Capacity

After CEO Jensen Huang publicly acknowledged his affair, the company's board launched an independent investigation into claims that he was the target of a foreign intelligence effort. Nvidia shares tumbled over 8 per cent as US markets opened on Monday following the board's launch of the investigation.

The sharp drop allowed Microsoft to overtake Nvidia as the world's second-most valuable company on Tuesday. Adding to its troubles, a shareholder has filed a lawsuit against Nvidia and Huang, accusing them of misleading investors in their responses to media reports surrounding the scandal.

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The fallout underscores Nvidia's pivotal position in the AI race, demonstrating how disruption at a single firm can send shockwaves across the entire global tech landscape.

Market Cap vs GDP

Nvidia's market capitalisation has grown so large that it rivals the size of national economies. Based on IMF estimates for 2026, the company's market value would rank as the world's fourth-largest economy, behind only the US, China and Germany.

Nvidia's market cap stood at $4.94 trillion on November 1, surpassing Japan's estimated $4.44 trillion nominal GDP for 2026. By that measure, Nvidia is larger than the economies of Japan, the UK and India.

AI Compute Capacity

Chipmakers are often evaluated by their AI compute capacity, measured in H100-equivalent units. The metric converts different AI accelerators into a common benchmark based on the compute performance of Nvidia's H100 chip.

Nvidia controlled 63 per cent of global AI compute capacity in Q2 2026, well ahead of Google, which accounted for 25.4 per cent, according to EPOCH AI, a data-first research nonprofit company.

AI Chip Sales

While Nvidia dominates AI compute capacity, its lead is even larger in AI chip sales, reflecting strong demand for its high-end products and premium pricing.

Nvidia sold an estimated $66.1 billion worth of AI chips in Q2 2026, giving it an 81.2 per cent share of global AI chip sales. Google ranked second with $7.9 billion, accounting for 9.7 per cent of total sales.

Nvidia said in a statement: "While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or NVIDIA secrets were compromised, the Board's inquiry will examine all available information." NVIDIA's shares have fallen 14 per cent since November 3.