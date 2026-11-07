"If Your Wife Doesn't...": Katie Miller On Lobbying For Stephen's Promotion

Katie Miller has defended her efforts to lobby for her husband, Stephen Miller, to become the White House chief of staff, saying that a wife should support her husband and urging women to find a new partner if they do not. "Wife supports husband. If your wife doesn't do this, find a new one," Katie Miller wrote in a post on X, reacting to a report by POLITICO about her campaign to secure the top White House position for Stephen.

According to the POLITICO report, Katie Miller contacted several people close to US President Donald Trump, asking them to speak to the president in support of her husband if they believed he was a better choice than other potential candidates.

The report said her lobbying efforts stretched over several weeks as Trump considered possible successors to Susie Wiles, who was then serving as White House chief of staff.

Katie Miller reportedly made several calls to people with links to the Trump administration, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and individuals close to Vice President JD Vance. She is said to have urged them to convey her support for Stephen's potential appointment.

According to two people familiar with the calls, she told one contact that if Susie Wiles left the position, Stephen should replace her. She also reportedly added that she would appreciate it if the message could be shared with Trump.

POLITICO reported that Trump had privately discussed several possible successors to Wiles. The names included Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, Steve Witkoff, the president's special envoy, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and New York Yankees president Randy Levine. Lee Zeldin and Sergio Gor were also reportedly considered.

The report said Katie's lobbying efforts intensified after the US election. However, people familiar with her outreach said she had not called for Wiles to be removed and only stepped up her efforts after it became clear that Trump was considering a change.

The White House also backed Stephen Miller, describing him as a key figure in delivering on Trump's America First agenda.

Katie, who previously worked at the Department of Homeland Security and was involved in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative, declined to comment to POLITICO.

Her response on X has since drawn attention to the role she played in advocating for her husband's potential promotion.