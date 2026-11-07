Hindu Boy's Family Sues UK School For 25,000 Pounds After Ban On '<i>Tilak</i>'

The father of a nine-year-old Indian-origin British boy has sued the child's former primary school in London for alleged religious discrimination and harassment for not allowing his son to wear the Tilak-Chandlo, a sacred Hindu mark on the forehead.

The family has now moved to the UK High Court, alleging religious discrimination under the Equality Act 2010 and violation of rights under the Human Rights Act 1998. They are being represented by the law firm Ashray Law and backed by the organisation Action for Harmony.

The father is seeking 25,000 pounds in damages from the governing body of Vicar's Green Primary School in West London.

The boy, a practising Hindu from the Swaminarayan tradition, had been wearing the Tilak-Chandlo - a U-shaped sandalwood paste mark with a red kumkum dot - to school since 2021 without any objection.

In court papers, the family alleged that the school objected to the mark in late 2025. They allege the child was repeatedly questioned about his faith, removed from the School Council and barred from certain activities.

His parents claim they were even asked to shift him to a faith school if they wanted him to continue the practice. The school, however, denies these charges. Denying any discrimination, the school administration maintains that it acted sensitively and had offered alternatives.

The parents claim the ordeal left their child distressed and anxious, forcing them to withdraw him from the school. When the case came to light a few months ago, it triggered outrage in the British Hindu community.

"This case goes beyond one child or one school. It raises important questions about religious freedom and equality in British education. No child should feel compelled to choose between their faith and their education," said Ambrish Limbachia, Lawyer and director of Ashray Law.

Nitin Palan, Head of Action for Harmony, said every child in Britain deserves to feel respected and free to practise their faith, and the case is about promoting fairness, not division.

With over a million Hindus in the UK, the case is being seen as a crucial test of how minority faiths are accommodated in mainstream British schools.

"We hope these proceedings help clarify the rights of children from all religious backgrounds," said Limbachia.

No final judicial order has been passed yet, and the matter remains sub judice.

