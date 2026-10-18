"Let's Go To France": Trump Mocks Nationwide Protests, Violence

US President Donald Trump mocked the violent unrest sweeping France, saying the country appeared to be a natural destination for "revolutions," as protests over the rising cost of living turned violent, with clashes between police and protesters, widespread looting and fires.

"Let's go to France? It's a lovely place. No riots, no revolutions. You know, France seems to be so damn good for revolutions. It's unbelievable. Let's go to France and join the revolution," Trump joked about the situation in France.

Trump's remarks came as France woke up Sunday to devastated streets after major protests across the country turned violent. The unrest followed weeks of student protests and came just six months ahead of elections to replace President Emmanuel Macron.

US Vice President JD Vance also weighed in on the violence, blaming immigration and arguing that France and other Western countries had failed to address questions of assimilation and compatibility.

In a post on X, Vance said, "Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility."

He added, "They were told it would lead to this and they didn't listen. I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn. And I hope Americans are paying attention. This is the future congressional Democrats seek for your country."

Protests Turn Violent Across France

Major protests gripped France on Saturday, with police clashing with demonstrators as nationwide marches against soaring inflation descended into street violence, widespread looting and fires.

Read: France's Limoges Town Hall Survived World Wars, Now Destroyed In Clashes

The violence began on the sidelines of marches in Paris and other cities over the cost of living. The interior ministry said 550,000 people attended the demonstrations, while the CGT union, which took part, put the figure at 800,000.

Photo Credit: AFP

Police used tear gas and water cannons against protesters who threw projectiles and aimed fireworks.

Whole streets in Paris "have been devastated", the city's mayor Emmanuel Gregoire said, as groups of masked young men torched parked cars and ransacked shops.

Town Halls Vandalised, Tourist Office Set On Fire

In Limoges, a town hall more than 140 years old was largely destroyed in a blaze set by masked protesters who broke in, according to the region's top official.

Two other town halls were broken into and vandalised in Marseille and Lille.

Photo Credit: AFP

A police compound in Bordeaux was also vandalised, while protesters in Lyon set a tourist office ablaze.

Macron Vows Action Against Vandals

President Macron said those responsible for the violence, vandalism and looting would face punishment.

"Those who carried out vandalism, attacked administrative offices or businesses, or carried out looting -- even in our town halls, will be prosecuted and punished," Macron said.

(With inputs from AFP)