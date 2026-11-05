Foreign Secretary Meets Nepal PM Ahead Of Balen Shah's First India Visit

India and Nepal have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations across key sectors, including trade, hydropower, infrastructure, energy, digital connectivity and people-to-people ties, following a two-day visit by Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Kathmandu.

According to a joint press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday, Misri visited Nepal on November 4-5 at the invitation of his Nepali counterpart, Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai. The visit comes ahead of Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah's first official visit to India, scheduled for November 22, and is expected to provide further momentum to diplomatic engagement between the two neighbouring countries.

During his visit, Misri called on Prime Minister Shah and conveyed greetings from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The discussions focused on the progress of bilateral cooperation and possible outcomes and initiatives in preparation for the Nepali Prime Minister's upcoming visit to India.

The Indian Foreign Secretary also held meetings with Nepal's Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal, Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Biraj Bhakta Shrestha, and Infrastructure Development Minister Sunil Lamsal.

Misri and Rai held delegation-level talks on November 4, during which they reviewed ongoing cooperation across various sectors and discussed ways to further strengthen the mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.

The Indian official also interacted with Nepali parliamentarians, including members of the India-Nepal Parliamentary Friendship Group and the Parliamentary Committee on International Relations and Tourism.

According to the joint statement, Nepal's leadership expressed gratitude for India's swift and substantial humanitarian and technical assistance following the Rasuwa-Bhotekoshi floods. The two sides also welcomed growing engagement in traditionally strong areas of cooperation, including trade and commerce, development partnership, hydropower, physical connectivity, border management, energy and people-to-people relations.

The discussions also highlighted emerging areas of collaboration, including start-ups, digital connectivity, artificial intelligence (AI) and sports, reflecting the expanding scope of the India-Nepal partnership.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to the overall enhancement of bilateral relations and agreed on the importance of maintaining regular high-level exchanges to advance cooperation.

Misri's visit assumes particular significance as Nepal prepares for Prime Minister Shah's maiden official trip to India on November 22. The visit is expected to offer an opportunity for the leadership of both countries to review bilateral ties, discuss shared priorities and explore new avenues of cooperation.

India and Nepal share longstanding historical, cultural, economic and geographical ties. Their relationship is underpinned by extensive people-to-people connections, open borders and cooperation in areas crucial to regional development and connectivity.

The MEA said Misri's visit continued the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries, aimed at advancing their close relations of friendship and cooperation.