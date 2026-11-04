Fatwa Issued Against Nike In Libya For Promoting Polytheism Through Its Name, Logo

A fatwa has been issued against Nike by Libya's top religious authority, the Dar al-Ifta, for promoting symbols associated with polytheism. The council stated that the US sportswear giant is named after the Greek goddess of victory and that its iconic swoosh logo represents her wings. Muslims in the country are now banned from buying, selling, or wearing any clothing that features the Nike logo.

The fatwa issued by Dar al-Ifta was approved by the country's highest Islamic jurist, Sadiq al-Ghariani, according to a report in the BBC. The religious body also accused Nike of supporting Israel and called for a boycott of companies that back the country.

Although Nike does not operate any stores in Libya, its branded items are available to buy through sportswear retailers. Meanwhile, counterfeit products can be found in local markets. Notably, the ancient Greek city of Cyrene in northeastern Libya is home to archaeological remains that heavily feature the image of the goddess.

This is not the first instance when Dar al-Ifta has issued a fatwa of this kind. In 2025, the religious body issued a ruling against Van Cleef & Arpels, the luxury French jewellery brand, for the same reason. The Tripoli-based body argued that the brand's four-leaf clover design was associated with Christian belief and the pursuit of good luck, which it claimed contradicted Islamic teachings.

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What Is A Fatwa And Who Issues Them?

A fatwa is a legal decree on a point of Islamic law or opinion given by a high-ranking Islamic religious leader, religious authority or qualified council of scholars. It can address a range of issues, including individuals and groups. Though these religious rulings carry considerable social influence, they are not necessarily government orders or legally enforceable.

Fatwas calling for someone's death can be issued against those who are deemed to have insulted Islam or the Prophet. Fatwas don't go away with time and are rarely overturned.