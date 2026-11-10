Erika Kirk Slams Dave Chappelle Over His 'Feeling Better After Charlie Kirk's Murder' Remark: 'Beyond Disgusting'

Erika Kirk has called out Dave Chappelle after the comedian made an insensitive joke about her late husband, Charlie Kirk. In a social media post, Erika said Chappelle's humour was "beyond disgusting" and that she fears for the "moral decay" of America, where podcasters, comedians and commentators were laughing about "political assassination".

During his November 7 "Karmageddon" show at Madison Square Garden, Chappelle said he was 'feeling better' ever since Charlie was murdered, prompting the visceral reaction from Erika.

"It's scary being a public speaker," Chappelle said during his New York Comedy Festival stand-up act. "And I mean, look, ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered and I shouldn't say this publicly, but I feel better. I know I shouldn't say that, but it's just a feeling."

Erika, the CEO of the youth-focused conservative group Turning Point USA, did not name Chappelle in her statement, but it came directly after the comedian's tasteless remark.

"To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it's entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting," wrote Erika.

"My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our lives," she added.

Erika said it shouldn't be hard for anyone to understand that violence was not the answer when it came to disagreement on politics.

"A culture that laughs at assassination is one of profound moral decay. It threatens the very foundation of our country and the principles that hold our democracy together. You do not have to agree with someone's politics to recognise the value of their life. This should not be so hard," she said.

"Political violence must never be something this country tolerates, excuses, or celebrates."

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Charlie Kirk Murder

Charlie was assassinated on September 10 last year during an outdoor speaking appearance at Utah Valley University. Tyler Robinson, 23, a former electrical apprentice, is accused of shooting Kirk from the roof of the university's student resource centre.

Robinson had a boyfriend who was considering gender transition and targeted Kirk for his views against gay marriage and transgender rights, prosecutors allege. Utah prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Robinson.