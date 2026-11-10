Emmanuel Macron Warns Of AI Risks, Seeks Stronger Safety Measures

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for countries, technology companies and experts to work together to address the risks linked to the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI). In a recent post, Macron said that the growing use and development of AI could create serious risks to collective security and stressed the need to make safety an important part of technological progress.

Macron said he brought together around 50 stakeholders in Paris and online to discuss the risks linked to advanced AI. The meeting included heads of state and government, leaders of major AI laboratories, researchers and experts.

He said that the participants shared an understanding of the situation.

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Macron said the meeting resulted in commitments from participants on three main priorities to improve AI safety.

He wrote, "There is a shared understanding of the situation. We must act together. We secured commitments from everyone on three priorities: better independent, public assessment of the risks posed by the most advanced models, better sharing of alerts in the event of a serious incident, and holding those who develop models accountable."

He stressed that the development of technology must also include steps to identify and manage possible risks.

Macron said the aim should be to make artificial intelligence a force for progress that benefits everyone. He added that this would require a shared commitment to safety from all those involved in developing and using the technology.

He emphasised that the benefits of AI should go hand in hand with efforts to ensure its safe development.