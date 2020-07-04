Earthquake With Magnitude 5.2 Strikes Near Honiara, Solomon Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 was reported near Honiara, Solomon Islands on Saturday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 583 km west (W) of Honiara, Solomon Islands, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 7:04:47 AM IST at a depth of 10 km from the surface.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:



