'Americans Said No To War': Top Iran Negotiator On Trump's Midterm Setback

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's chief negotiator in talks with the US, on Wednesday said that Americans voted "no to war" after Democrats routed President Donald Trump's Republican Party in the midterm elections.

"Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message," Ghalibaf posted on X.

"If the US govt betrays their public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare," he added.

Democrats seized control of the US Congress, capturing the Senate and House of Representatives in a stunning victory. They also made extraordinary gains deep in Republican territory, delivering a major setback to Trump after the first two years of his term.

READ | US Senate, House Turn Blue. Trump Throws Red "Veto" Hat Into The Ring

The war in the Middle East started on February 28 when the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran, killing the country's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders. In response, Tehran struck American bases in the Middle East and shut the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most vital energy conduit, which sent oil prices across the world skyrocketing.

Trump Says Iran War Played Role In US Midterms

Trump also admitted the Iran war may have played a part in the defeat of his party in US midterms.

"I think a part of it was Iran, but at the same time, people understood the importance of what I've done with Iran," he told Fox News as polls showed the war in the Middle East and the resulting rise in oil prices was vastly unpopular with voters.

He also confirmed the strikes on Iran after US media reported strikes on Tehran's Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.

"They built an anti-aircraft facility... As soon as it was completed, we hit it last night very nicely," Trump said, adding that it was a "minor attack".

READ | 'Hit Their Anti-Aircraft Facility Nicely': Trump Confirms US Strike On Iran

He, however, played down speculation that the US was preparing to resume bombing once the polls were out of the way.

"We seem to be getting everything we want," Trump told Britain's Financial Times newspaper.

"I'm ready, we're ready. We're locked and loaded if we need to go, but there may be no reason for it," he added.

READ | Iran Warns US Of 'Unpredictable' Response, Sets 5 Conditions For Peace

Ghalibaf said Tehran was "ready for battle with its finger on the trigger".

He said Iran had made its position clear and that "the ball is now in America's court to prevent war".