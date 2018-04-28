Donald Trump Narrows Down Possible Kim Jong Un Summit Sites To 'Two Or Three'

US President Donald Trump said Friday there were now only "two or three sites" under consideration for his upcoming summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, down from five he mentioned just a day earlier.Trump, speaking as he welcomed German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House, said on Thursday that "five locations" were in the running, and "three or four dates."The meeting is expected in either May or early June, in the wake of Kim's historic meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday.