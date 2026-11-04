Did Iran War Cause His Party's Midterms Defeat? "Largely True," Says Trump

Donald Trump had a short and a long answer when asked whether the war in Iran, which the US launched along with Israel in February, was the reason for his Republican Party's defeat in the midterm polls on Wednesday.

"Largely true," he said, when a reporter at the White House mentioned Vice President JD Vance's X post that "the reason we lost is the war". Vance said many voters who backed Trump in the 2024 presidential polls abandoned Republicans due to frustration over the Middle East conflict.

Trump followed up with longer sentences. "I think it's largely true because it drove the gasoline [prices] up a little bit in the short term," he said of Iran as a factor. "At the same time, if I had to do it again... I will have to do it again," he added, apparently speaking of strikes on the country.

"Because, long-term, that's the only answer. You can't let Iran have nuclear weapons," he argued, adding, "Or everything you see here, someday might not exist. Maybe this room might be the only one that does," referring to the under-construction ballroom about which he delivered a 20-minute monologue before he took reporters' questions and finally spoke of the crucial midterms.

He said the Democrats, who now control the US Congress, should not be "destructive". He mentioned the "veto" he has as President over the legislature's power to change policy -- a caveat he added repeatedly during the election process too.