Deer Rescued After Halloween Pumpkin Stuck On Head For 10 Days In US

A deer in Michigan, US, has been rescued after spending 10 days with a bright orange plastic pumpkin stuck over its head. The pumpkin-shaped Halloween container completely covered the animal's nose, making it difficult for him to eat or drink. After days of searching, rescuers finally tracked down the deer and freed him following a challenging operation in Hines Park, reported Independent.

The Detroit Animal Welfare Group, a nonprofit based in Romeo, Michigan, had been searching for the young buck since it was first spotted in Livonia. Volunteers and local residents also joined the search, coordinating their efforts online to locate the animal across the Detroit metropolitan area.

The search finally ended late Sunday when rescuers spotted the deer inside Hines Park in Wayne County. The team followed him through dense woods, thick bushes and steep, muddy banks across the 2,300-acre park.

The rescue operation was not easy. To reach the deer, the team had to cross a 20-foot-wide river four times, with freezing water reaching up to their thighs. The rescuers were preparing to leave as darkness approached when they received information about another sighting. This gave them an opportunity to safely tranquillise the animal.

After tranquillising the young buck, the team removed the plastic pumpkin container from his head. Although rescuers initially believed the animal was a doe, they later confirmed that it was a young male deer. He was also treated for mild dehydration caused by his inability to eat or drink properly.

Sharing details of the successful rescue on Facebook, the Detroit Animal Welfare Group said the deer quickly recovered after receiving treatment. Once the effect of the tranquillising medication was reversed, he got back on his feet and was ready to return to the wild.

The group also shared that the deer stopped for a few minutes to groom himself before leaving. The rescuers felt that he was looking back at them as if to thank them for saving his life.

Expressing happiness over the successful operation, the group thanked everyone who had taken part in the 10-day search. The team said that despite being cold, wet and covered in mud, they were relieved that the deer had been rescued and could finally get some rest.