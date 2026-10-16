Bus Collides With Train Near Channel Tunnel Entrance In France, 19 Injured

A minibus collided with a stationary train near the entrance to the Channel Tunnel in France on Thursday evening, injuring the driver and 18 passengers, authorities said.

Five people were severely injured though no one's life appeared to be in danger, the local prefect said in a statement.

The minibus was carrying truck drivers who were heading to travel on a train through the tunnel.

Emergency services were working at the scene, it added.

Two trains on the tunnel's Eurostar service between France and England were listed as being cancelled on Thursday evening.

The local deputy prefect was scheduled to give a news conference at the nearby Eurotunnel headquarters at 10:30 pm (2030 GMT).

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