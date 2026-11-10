Netanyahu Calls Trump "Every Day" To Push Him To Renew Iran Strikes: Report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been calling US President Donald Trump every day to urge him to resume strikes on Iran, according to a report by The Financial Times.

"Netanyahu calls him every day [to urge him to resume the war]. Those who don't want a war within the White House and outside have been trying to combat that," a person briefed on the discussions is quoted as saying by the publication.

"The regional leaders are telling him not to escalate and prioritise negotiations", the person added.

The report quoted a person familiar with the situation in Israel and said that Netanyahu wanted the strikes on Iran but that there was not a "push" to persuade Trump.

However, after having discussions with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, whose government is leading regional efforts to broker a temporary agreement between the US and Iran, Trump said that fresh strikes on the Islamic Republic "seemed to be unlikely".

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote that "Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and others would prefer the status quo, in other words, a continuation of the Greatest Naval Blockade in History, and the new Operation Iron Gate".

He clarified that he would prefer an economic blockade of Iran rather than launching fresh strikes.

"We are seeing positive momentum toward an end to this Conflict, and will ensure that America's interests are at all times protected," Trump wrote.

The Financial Times report mentioned that Arab and Muslim leaders have been alarmed by Netanyahu's lobbying for Trump to restart the war with Iran.

According to people briefed on calls, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have all made calls to Trump.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and military leadership, have warned that any fresh attacks by the United States or Israel will result in asymmetric retaliation.

This includes targeting material and non-material assets, threatening seven major undersea internet cables running through the Strait of Hormuz, and targeting regional data centers and cloud infrastructure.