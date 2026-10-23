Australian Reporter And Bystander Jump Into Floodwaters To Rescue Man From Sinking Car

A news reporter and a bystander helped save a man's life after jumping into floodwaters to pull him from a sinking car in Australia. The incident took place on Buchanan Road in Morayfield, north of Brisbane, on Thursday, October 22, after the car stalled while being driven through deep water, reported PEOPLE.

According to reports by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and the Sydney Morning Herald, the man attempted to drive his car through the water at speed. However, the vehicle stalled and began sinking.

ABC reporter Will Murray was covering the heavy rainfall when he witnessed the incident. Daniel Hainey, who was out with his family, also saw what was happening.

Murray said he could initially see the driver but lost sight of him within seconds. He then decided to jump into the water to help.

Before entering the water, Murray handed his phone, which he had used to call emergency services, to his camera operator, Liz Pickering. He then swam towards the car with Hainey.

When the two men reached the vehicle, they found that the driver's door would not open. Murray said they could see the driver struggling in the rising water.

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He went around to the other side of the car and placed his feet against its side. Together, the two men managed to pull the driver out.

Murray said the car disappeared completely beneath the water within minutes of the rescue.

Murray said he was very grateful for Hainey's help and explained that he would not have been able to rescue the driver alone.

After being pulled to safety, the driver was extremely relieved. Murray said they hugged the man both in the water and after reaching safety.

The driver told them that he had not realised how deep the water was and was terrified by what had happened.

Hainey also described the driver as very lucky to have survived the incident.

Emergency services arrived about 10 minutes after the rescue and spoke to the driver.

Pickering praised the two men for their efforts, saying that they had undoubtedly saved the driver's life.