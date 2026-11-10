Anthropic Launches New Models Ahead Of IPO: Claude Fable 5.2, Mythos 5.2

Anthropic announced on Monday that it would release updated versions of two of its most powerful artificial intelligence (AI) models as the San Francisco-based lab also prepares for a highly anticipated IPO this month.

The new models, Fable 5.2 and Mythos 5.2, can perform up to 30 percent faster than previous versions, particularly for complex tasks like coding, while costing 20 percent less, the company said.

The San Francisco-based AI lab is preparing for a blockbuster Wall Street debut that is expected to fetch a valuation exceeding $1 trillion, though estimates have fallen in recent weeks from a high of $2 trillion.

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