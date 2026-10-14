Exclusive - Need To Strike Balance: Canadian Foreign Minister On Khalistani Slogans

The India-Canada relationship has stabilised and is strengthening once again after taking a nosedive following the controversy over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023, but some concerns still remain.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV's Vishnu Som on Wednesday, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand said her country takes law and justice seriously and also addressed the issue of Khalistani slogans being raised in various places.

Stressing that the people-to-people ties that bind India and Canada are deep and find expression in areas from trade to tourism and education, Anand said the reset in the relationship has been a welcome transition.

"Underpinning all of this work is a national security dialogue at the highest levels in which we stress the importance of the rule of law and domestic security considerations," the minister said.

Asked how challenging addressing the security issue has been, the minister appeared to refer to the Nijjar killing without naming him.

"There is an ongoing legal case relating to the killing of a Canadian man on Canadian soil and that case is in the litigation process and it is one which renders it important for us to take the rule of law and the system of justice in Canada extremely seriously. And so what we did is to initiate a high-level dialogue relating to the rule of law and national security to ensure that we don't lose sight of the importance of security issues," she said, adding that a declaration last year also emphasised security and the rule of law.

The minister said significant progress has been made with the Indian government and Canada has also listed the Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity. These steps, she asserted, are made even more necessary because of the changing geopolitical environment and the need for Canada to double non-US trade over the next 10 years.

"And India, as a $4-trillion economy, the sixth-largest economy in the world, plays a significant role in that equation," she said.

Slogan Row

To a question on pro-Khalistan slogans being raised and protesters referencing the Indira Gandhi assassination, the minister spoke about a need for "balance".

"There is, in Canada, a public safety dialogue and I know the Minister of Public Safety is very engaged. But at the same time, there are rights relating to expression in Canada and so there is a balance to be struck there, and I know the Minister of Public Safety and the Minister of Justice are doing that work. My focus is on Canada's external relationships in an era where the United States has become more protectionist," she said.

PMs' Relationship

Anand said Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney values his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi very deeply and is looking forward to welcoming him to Canada in December.

"If you take a look at the relationship as a whole, it has improved. We have staffed up embassies. We have signed a declaration, the leaders are meeting and PM Modi will be visiting Canada for the second time," the minister said.