All About The Indian Couple Accused Of Helping Iran Evade Oil Curbs

The US has imposed sanctions on an Indian couple, Suniel Kumar Sharma and his wife, Jaspreet Preeti Shahid, for allegedly helping Iran transport oil through a network of ships operating under fake flags and maritime certificates.

According to the US Department of the Treasury, the couple operated from Chandigarh and ran a network that helped ships carrying Iranian oil avoid international restrictions. The action is part of Operation Economic Outcast, a US campaign to stop Iran from earning money through oil sales and other activities.

The US Treasury Department said the couple created websites that claimed to offer ship registration services on behalf of different countries. The US has also sanctioned several Indian companies linked to the couple.

Here's all you need to know about the couple

Suniel Kumar Sharma and Jaspreet Preeti Shahid are Indian nationals based in Chandigarh. The US Treasury has accused them of running businesses that provided fake ship registration documents and other maritime services.

According to the US Treasury, Suniel Kumar Sharma started these activities as early as 2014. He and his wife allegedly tried to pose as the official ship registration authority of Dominica, a Caribbean country.

In 2023, Sharma set up a company in Singapore called Eswatini Maritime Affairs and International Ship Registry PTE. Ltd. The company offered ship registration services to vessels carrying Iranian oil. However, the government of Eswatini publicly denied any link with the company.

Sharma is also the managing director of Oceaniek Technologies India. The US Treasury Department said he used this company to set up ship registries that claimed to represent countries such as Aruba, Nicaragua and Sint Maarten.

Jaspreet Preeti Shahid has been accused of helping her husband run the business network. She is also linked to Aryavart Ship Management Private Limited and several other Indian companies named in the US sanctions announcement.