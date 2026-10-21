9-Year-Old US Boy Suffers Burns To 70% Of Body In Viral 'Fire Challenge': "He's In Unbearable Pain"

A 9-year-old boy in New Orleans, Louisiana, suffered burns to more than 70 per cent of his body after reportedly attempting the dangerous social media trend known as the fire challenge. The incident has prompted local officials to warn parents and children about the potentially life-threatening risks of such online challenges.

New Orleans Fire Department Chief Roman Nelson described the boy's injuries in a video released on Monday alongside New Orleans Police Department Chief Anne Kirkpatrick.

"He is in unbearable pain and lucky to be alive," Nelson said.

According to a 2016 report published in the National Library of Medicine, the fire challenge involves a person using a flammable substance, such as rubbing alcohol or acetone, to set themselves on fire before attempting to extinguish the flames. The dangerous trend has been linked to serious burn injuries.

Kirkpatrick urged children not to give in to peer pressure or participate in such stunts for social media attention.

'Kids, don't fall for this gimmick and don't feel peer pressure to take part in it," she said, warning them against taking part in challenges that could put their lives at risk.

Nelson also called on parents to speak to their children about the dangers of online trends and other extreme behaviours promoted on social media. He urged families to take such challenges seriously and help children understand their potentially fatal consequences.

The incident comes months after a teenager in Pennsylvania was seriously injured while attempting a social media fire-breathing challenge in March.

The teenager, from Pitcairn, suffered burns to his face and chest after reportedly attempting the stunt involving isopropyl alcohol. He was intubated and received medical treatment, according to a report by ABC 7.

Al Hussey, the Wilmerding Borough fire marshal, urged parents to monitor their children's access to household products and ignition sources, warning that everyday items can become dangerous when misused in online stunts.