64 Injured After 2 Trains Collide In Egypt's Giza Province

Over 60 people were injured when a train travelling between Giza and Fayoum collided with the rear of another train travelling from Cairo to Aswan, Egyptian authorities said Sunday.

The collision occurred in Al-Ayyat district in Giza province, on the edge of Cairo, and caused the train to derail from its tracks. The Ministry of Health announced 64 injuries in the train collision but it was not immediately clear whether anyone had died.

Emergency teams and cranes were dispatched to the scene to clear the wreckage and restore train services to their normal schedule as soon as possible, the Egyptian Railway Authority said.

The injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment, the Egyptian Ministry of Health said.

Last September, a train driver and his assistant were injured after two freight trains collided in the same district.

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