12 Killed In Bulgaria Motorway Pile-Up Due To Fog

A thick fog on a motorway in eastern Bulgaria caused a string of vehicle crashes that killed at least 12 people and injured dozens on Tuesday, a government minister said.

Dense fog on the motorway linking the capital Sofia with the Black Sea port of Burgas led to two pileups. The accidents forced the closure of the road in both directions, Health Minister Katya Ivkova said.

Ivkova said 10 people "died on the spot" and two others died while being transported to a hospital.

She said 46 people were transported to medical facilities for treatment.

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