Woman Claims She Arrived At Airport To Find Her IndiGo Flight Overbooked, Video Goes Viral

An Instagram user recently shared a reel expressing her frustration at IndiGo Airlines, after they allegedly didn't allow her to board a flight she had a confirmed ticket for. Her post has since gone viral and grabbed many eyeballs online. In the video, which is filmed inside a moving cab, she says that she is on her way back from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. She explains that she was supposed to fly home for her sister's wedding but couldn't do so because she was denied a seat on the flight. On reaching the IndiGo counter at the airport, she claims that she was told that the flight was overbooked and therefore she couldn't be allowed to board.

She clarified that she used three different email IDs three times to do the web check-in before her flight. She says that the check-in was apparently "successful" but she didn't actually receive her boarding pass. Later, when she approached the counter to check in her luggage, she was allegedly told that she was not assigned a seat. Moreover, she claims that an IndiGo staff member blamed her for the problem, alleging that she (the passenger) did not do her web check-in on time. "Can someone tell me how a confirmed ticket can be declined at the airport on the day of boarding saying humne flight overbook kar di? [saying we have overbooked the flight?]"

She further explained that she spent around 2 hours at the airport going from one counter to another to try to find a solution. She claims that the IndiGo staff told her that the best option they could offer her was a seat on a flight the next day. She was also apparently offered compensation but she says that she has not yet received it. Watch the complete viral video below:

NDTV has reached out to IndiGo for a comment, but they have not yet responded.

Here's how Instagram users reacted to this viral post:

"This is so sad."

"This is scary! What if you have some urgent work? And how did they deny you a confirmed seat? This is totally unacceptable."

"OMG, this happened to me too!!! They just said you are late so you can't board. I tried web checking in multiple times and didn't get the ticket so I just needed it from the counter. They just didn't give it ??"

"It cannot be declined! They do overbook but you can drag them and make them pay! If their complaints mechanism does not yield results, you can lodge a complaint in Airsewa (it's an app of the govt). That is the DGCA-provided mechanism, you'll need to go through it before knocking at the door of a consumer court."

"This isn't a scam. You are unaware of the compensation rules as well as the reasons that flights are always overbooked."

"Honestly, the worst part is that they are legally allowed to overbook flights. They are just exploiting it."

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the post by the Instagram user.