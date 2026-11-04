Video: Ooty's 118-Year-Old Toy Train Ride Looks Like A Moving Postcard

It won't be an exaggeration if we call this train ride video the cutest. If you grew up dreaming of hopping aboard a toy train, watching beautiful landscapes roll past your window, this one deserves a spot on your travel bucket list.

Sitting in the heart of the Nilgiri Hills of Tamil Nadu, Ooty is known for its lush tea gardens, mist-covered mountains, winding roads and old-world charm. There is one experience that takes the charm of this hill station to an entirely different level: a ride on its iconic toy train.

The railway is officially called the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR). It is part of UNESCO's World Heritage-listed Mountain Railways of India, recognised in 2005.

And the best part? The journey is just as beautiful as the destination. This heritage train connects Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam (Ooty), passing through the picturesque hill town of Coonoor.

In the video shared on Instagram, we can see the train passing through the dreamy surroundings.

While the full route is an experience in itself, the Coonoor-Ooty stretch is a sight for sore eyes. delightful. Winding tracks pass through lush green forests, sprawling tea plantations, misty valleys, charming bridges and tunnels carved into the hills.

Every turn brings a new Instagram-worthy view, making it almost impossible to put your camera down.

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway is also a marvel of engineering. The 46-km railway line was completed in 1908 and uses a unique rack-and-pinion system on its steepest section to navigate the mountainous terrain. It passes through numerous tunnels and over bridges as it makes its way through the Nilgiris.

Recognising its engineering and heritage significance, UNESCO included it in the Mountain Railways of India World Heritage listing in 2005.

So, if Ooty is on your travel bucket list, don't just explore the hill station by road. Make time for this adorable little train ride, too. Because sometimes, the most memorable part of a holiday isn't where you go, but how you get there!